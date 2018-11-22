Cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya's name crops up in supari smuggling

Sri Lankan cricket legend and explosive batsman, Sanath Jayasuriya has been accused of smuggling 'rotten betel nuts' into India. According to reports the World Cup winner and two other unidentified cricketers were named by a businessman after the Director of Revenue Intelligence seized betel nuts worth several crores in Nagpur, Maharashtra. It was during the investigation that Sanath was named.

According to reports, the Sri Lankan government has been sent a letter Jayasuriya along with the other two cricketers will soon be flying to Mumbai for questioning. The reports further suggest that the supari was shipped from Indonesia to Sri Lanka before being smuggled to India.

Some are pointing at the South Asian Free Trade Area (SAFTA) as the reason behind the smuggling. Under SAFTA, taxes are waived off for consignments between Sri Lanka and India if the goods are produced indigenously in those countries and sold to each other. However, there is a huge import duty (108 percent) if betel nuts are imported from Indonesia. This, however, isn't Jayasuriya's first brush with the law he has also been accused of blocking the ongoing investigation by ICC’s anti-corruption body.