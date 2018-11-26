Cricketers pay tribute to the victims of 26/11 tragedy on its 10th anniversary

Monday, November 26, 2018 marks the 10th anniversary of the deadly Mumbai terror attacks which shook the country and the world. On this day in 2008, the city was brutally attacked. A raging battle ensued between the terrorists and the Indian army, Mumbai Police, NSG commandos, one that lasted for 3 days and saw more than 170 deaths, including that of the terrorists, and rendered more than 300 injured. The attacks were carried out at some of the prime locations of Mumbai city. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, the Taj Hotel and Palace, the Trident hotel, the Leopold Cafe and the Nariman House were among the few places attacked.
Though 10 years have passed, the memories of the attack still remain fresh in the minds of the people who were glued to their TV set watching live updates of the deadly attack on the financial capital of the country. Even as the rest of the country remembers the day, many cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman, Harbhajan Singh, RP Singh and others took to social media to pay tributes to the victims and shared their heartfelt condolences.
Life sirf lambi nahi, badi bhi honi chahiye. This stands true for all the brave people who protected and served during the #MumbaiTerrorAttack. They proved that no matter what may come, we shall stand united and tall against terror. #2611MumbaiAttacks #NeverForget
We pray for the lives lost in the tragic incident and hope the world never witnesses anything like November 26, 2008.