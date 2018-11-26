Cricketers pay tribute to the victims of 26/11 tragedy on its 10th anniversary

Monday, November 26, 2018 marks the 10th anniversary of the deadly Mumbai terror attacks which shook the country and the world. On this day in 2008, the city was brutally attacked. A raging battle ensued between the terrorists and the Indian army, Mumbai Police, NSG commandos, one that lasted for 3 days and saw more than 170 deaths, including that of the terrorists, and rendered more than 300 injured. The attacks were carried out at some of the prime locations of Mumbai city. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, the Taj Hotel and Palace, the Trident hotel, the Leopold Cafe and the Nariman House were among the few places attacked.

Though 10 years have passed, the memories of the attack still remain fresh in the minds of the people who were glued to their TV set watching live updates of the deadly attack on the financial capital of the country. Even as the rest of the country remembers the day, many cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman, Harbhajan Singh, RP Singh and others took to social media to pay tributes to the victims and shared their heartfelt condolences.

On the 10th anniversary of the #MumbaiTerrorAttack ,my heart goes out to people who lost their loved ones and to the families of Martyrs who sacrificed their lives & saved thousands of lives. The nation will forever be indebted to the bravery, courage & sacrifice of our martyrs! pic.twitter.com/7NTp86hyEp — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 26, 2018

One of the many heroes of 26/11 and of the greatest son of our soil- Shaheed Tukaram Omble. What he did is beyond words- the courage, the presence of mind and the selflessness demonstrated at that time- no words, no awards can do justice. Garv hai bahut aise mahaan insaan par 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/J2NG7SxOjb — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 26, 2018

Remembering our Bravehearts, the heros who sacrificed their lives during the 26/11terror attacks in Mumbai. #MumbaiTerrorAttacks #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/zZp6PgPQaR — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 26, 2018

I pay my homage to all the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives during the 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttack ! pic.twitter.com/vYFItGRUyk — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 26, 2018

Remembering our heroes of 26/11 who protected and saved many lives and fought against the terrorists. My heartfelt tribute to each and everyone who lost their lives and families in the attacks.. #MumbaiTerrorAttacks — R P Singh (@rpsingh) November 26, 2018

Shall NEVER FORGET! My salutations and heartfelt tributes to the martyrs of #MumbaiTerrorAttack ,who sacrificed their lives for saving many lives -26/11 ! pic.twitter.com/kLd11INvFA — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 26, 2018

