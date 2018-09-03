Cristiano junior teaches papa Ronaldo a lesson in goal scoring

Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Juventus brought an evil grin to fans of the Old Lady, but the former Real Madrid talisman has failed to open his account after three games. While we wait for that historic moment, Cristiano Junior joined the Juventus U-19 team and has already netted four.

Juventus Pulcini won 7-1 yesterday - Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. scored 4 of those goals on his debut. [TS] pic.twitter.com/AXZWsOPBBr — Juvefc.com (@juvefcdotcom) September 2, 2018

"He’s very competitive, like me when I was young, and he doesn't like to lose. He will be like me I am sure, 100 percent. I hope that with my experience with my motivation, my goals, I can teach him some stuff, but you know he is going to be whatever he wants," said Ronaldo at an event.

The 33-year-old has been very vocal about his son’s hopes of becoming a pro footballer just like himself. The Portuguese star believes that his son has the drive in him to play the game. “He has a good body, he’s fast, he has skills, he can shoot, but as you know he’s going to make his decision and he’s so young, I’m not going to pressure him," Ronaldo was quoted as saying by the media.

Playing for Juventus Pulcini, Cristiano Junior fired four against Lucento on his debut match. Meanwhile papa Ronaldo will not be playing Portugal’s upcoming matches against Italy and World Cup runner ups Croatia. He’ll be using his time to rest and find a way to fit into his Juventus shirt.