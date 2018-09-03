image
Tuesday, September 4th 2018
English
Cristiano junior teaches papa Ronaldo a lesson in goal scoring

sports

Cristiano junior teaches papa Ronaldo a lesson in goal scoring

Debanu DasDebanu Das   September 03 2018, 5.53 pm
back
Cristiano RonaldofootballOthersports
nextNavjot Singh Sidhu compares his Pakistan visit to Vajpayee’s visit
ALSO READ

Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez is quite the Instagram celebrity

Cristiano Ronaldo fined a hefty 3.2 million and 2 year jail term

MS Dhoni beats Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar to clinch this title!