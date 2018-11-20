Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez go hunting for their wedding location

Portugal Football captain and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is all set to kick-start a news session of his life by marrying his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. After dating for almost two years, the couple decided to seal the deal and looks like they have already begun hunting down their D day location.

According to reports, after the 33-year-old footballer proposed to his 24-year-old Georgina Rodriguez. The the two are now planning a grand wedding that will be attended by only a few, close family members.

Recently, the couple was seen checking out a church that featured in The Italian Job. They've also visited the Church of Gran Madre di Dio (Great Mother of God) in Italy and were clicked walking hand in hand.

View this post on Instagram La famiglia bianconera! #finoallafine A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Aug 21, 2018 at 10:56am PDT

Georgina has stood strong with Ronaldo during his tough times when an American model accused the footballer of raping her in a Las Vegas hotel in 2009. Also, the model has helped him raise his three kids Jr, eight, and 17-month-old twins Eva and Mateo.

Talking about their relationship, the two met in June 2016, when Georgina was working at a Gucci store.