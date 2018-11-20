image
Tuesday, November 20th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez go hunting for their wedding location

Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez go hunting for their wedding location

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   November 20 2018, 7.06 pm
back
Cristiano RonaldofootballGeorgina RodriguezJuventussports
nextCristiano Ronaldo gets engaged to girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, FINALLY
ALSO READ

Cristiano Ronaldo spends a whopping amount on two bottles of wine

Food glorious food! Ronaldo, Pirlo and Zlatan are now edible

Cristiano Ronaldo on rape allegations: My mother and sisters are stunned and angry