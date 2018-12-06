image
Thursday, December 6th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi watching a live game together is a ‘match’ made in heaven

Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi watching a live game together is a ‘match’ made in heaven

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   December 06 2018, 5.08 pm
back
Cristiano RonaldoFiorentino PerezfootballJuventusLionel MessiReal Madridsports
nextGerard Pique hit with 48,000 euros fine for driving with suspended license
ALSO READ

Cristiano Ronaldo loses Ballon d’Or, sister blames the mafia

Ballon d’Or 2018: Norwegian footballer Ada Hegerberg asked if she can ‘twerk’

Virat Kohli rules the brand world but yet to achieve MS Dhoni's feat