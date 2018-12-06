Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi watching a live game together is a ‘match’ made in heaven

In what can be called as a historic moment in the history of Football, two of the living legends of the game, Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina’s Lionel Messi will come to watch a football match. If Real Madrid President Fiorentino Perez’s master plan to bring the two together goes on smoothly, we will see the iconic players sitting side-by-side, happily chatting and enjoying a football game together.

If reports are to be believed, both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are expected to attend the game and the Real Madrid President is trying to use this occasion to his advantage and generate some brilliant PR for his club and himself. Apparently, Perez is trying to make Messi and Ronaldo sit together in the corporate box when the club’s stadium Santiago Bernabeu plays host to the Copa Libertadores final between Argentinan rivals Boca Juniors and River Plate.

While Ronaldo is yet to give his confirmation about his availability for the match day, Messi has asked the Royal Spanish Football Federation for his tickets.

Ronaldo’s visit will grab more eyeballs as he will be making his first visit to Bernabeu after he left for Juventus in summer this year. It is the same place where he established himself as the greatest ever player in Real Madrid’s history. And now we are looking forward to the matchday where probably, history will be made.