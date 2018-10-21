Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first player to score 400 goals in an European league

Portugal Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo added another feather in his cap during his last outing on field. Ronaldo became the first player to score 400 goals in Europe's top five leagues after the Saturday match against Genoa ended with a 1-1 result.

The 33-year old Juventus star’s fifth league goal for the team made him achieve the milestone in the match. Adding his 84 strikes for Manchester United in the Premier League and 311 for Real Madrid in La Liga, Ronaldo achieved this rare feat.

Ronaldo put Juventus in a commanding position by striking in the 18th minute of the game. His team dominated the first half but a weak defense allowed Genoa’s Daniel Bessa to score and end the match with a draw. This draw not only cost Juventus an end to Juve's 10-match winning streak in all competitions but they also dropped points for the first time this season.

Talking about the rare feat of Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portugal star is ahead of Argentina’s Lionel Messi's tally of 390 goals scored in Europe's main leagues by 10 goals.

Ronaldo is under heavy criticism after an American model alleged that she was raped by him back in 2009. He was also dropped from the national side after the rape allegations surfaced.