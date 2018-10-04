Cristiano Ronaldo dropped from national team after rape allegations

Cristiano Ronaldo is facing severe consequences after rape allegations against him. The Portugal football star has been left out of his country’s squad for their upcoming international matches. The Juventus forward has been left out of the squad for games against Poland and Scotland later this month. The decision comes after an investigation into rape allegations against the 33-year-old was reopened this week.

Ronaldo, who captained Portugal to victory in the 2016 European Championship, was not in the 23-man squad named by Portugal coach Fernando Santos on Thursday for the Nations League fixture against Poland on October, 11 and a friendly against Scotland on October, 14. Santos said Ronaldo will not represent Portugal in games against Italy and Poland in November either. He did not specify that the absence is related to the investigation, but he defended the character of his star player.

"[Federation] president Fernando Gomes and I spoke with Cristiano Ronaldo and we considered it best for the player not to be included in this and November's call-ups," Santos said in a news conference on Thursday.

"I personally always support my players, and this is not even a question of solidarity, but I believe what the player said publicly. He considers rape to be an abominable crime and clearly reaffirms that he is innocent of what he is being accused of. I know Cristiano well and I fully believe he would not commit a crime like that," he added.

Santos said he spoke with Ronaldo since the allegations surfaced last week, but said, "It was a personal conversation and I'm not going to make public what I spoke about with Ronaldo."

Ronaldo missed Juventus' Champions League win against Young Boys on Tuesday after serving a one-match ban."In the future, nothing is going to stop Ronaldo from being in the squad," Santos said adding that he has always been available to represent Portugal.

Earlier on Wednesday, the 33-year old Football took to Twitter and issued a clarification on the accusations of rape against him.

I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me. Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in. Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense. — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 3, 2018

Watch the space for more update on the case