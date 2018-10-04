image
Thursday, October 4th 2018
English
Cristiano Ronaldo dropped from national team after rape allegations

Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo dropped from national team after rape allegations

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   October 04 2018, 9.32 pm
back
Cristiano RonaldoPortugal
nextAston Villa's boss Steve Bruce attacked with a cabbage
ALSO READ

After Cristiano Ronaldo, here are five sportsmen accused of rape

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister backs him after controversial send off

Goalmaal: Starring Ronaldo, Messi, Sanchez, Marcelo and Modric