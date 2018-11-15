Cristiano Ronaldo gets engaged to girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, FINALLY

After #DeepVeer, another marriage is on the cards! Portugal Football captain and Juventus star, Cristiano Ronaldo, has finally asked his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, to marry him. According to a report in Correio da Manha, the Spanish beauty has accepted Ronaldo’s proposal. The preparations for the big day have already begun with Georgina trying dresses out for her special day.

“Cristiano has already asked Gio to marry him. The wedding will take place, but few people know the details. All that is known at the moment is that Gio has already tried on some wedding dresses.” revealed a source to the paper.

The couple met in June 2016 when Georgina was working at Gucci in Madrid. They have been dating ever since. The two also share a one-year-old daughter, Alana Martina dos Santos Aveiro. Georgina actively helps Ronaldo raise his other three kids.

Recently, post the Juventus vs AC Milan match, the 33-year-old footballer was enjoying the ATP Tour Finals between top-seeded Novak Djokovic and John Isner in London. He posted a picture of trio post their dinner outing. The couple were seen wearing matching rings during the dinner which sparked off the marriage news.