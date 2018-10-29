Cristiano Ronaldo gets Real on moving to Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo recently moved to Juventus for a record 100 million-euro, leaving his fans in a state of shock. In an attempt to decode the mother of all mysteries, the Portuguese football star has revealed the real reason why he decided to quit the Spanish football club Real Madrid and joined Italian club Juventus.

In an interview with France Football magazine, when Cristiano was asked on the move that surprised the world of football, he said, “For the first four or five years, I felt like Cristiano Ronaldo. Less so after. The president looked at me in a way that suggested I was no longer indispensable, if you know what I mean. That is what made me think about leaving.”

Reportedly, there were many speculations doing the rounds that Ronaldo wasn’t keen on continuing his association with the Spanish club given that tax fraud cases were mounting against him. These cases were reportedly rather serious in nature and ones that could land him in big trouble.

The 33-year old Portuguese Football superstar joined Juventus in a $115 million deal in July, ending his glorious nine-year association with the Spanish club. Ronaldo’s last act with Real Madrid was to participate in them winning the Champions League for a third consecutive season by beating Liverpool in the final in May.

View this post on Instagram 👌👍 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Oct 29, 2018 at 7:01am PDT

He also opened on the rape allegations against him by American model Kathryn Mayorga. “Of course this matter interferes with my life. I have a partner, four children, an ageing mother, sisters, a brother, a family with whom I am very close,” he told the magazine. “That is without talking about my reputation, that of an exemplary person,” he said

“Imagine what that is like to have someone say you are a rapist, or that you have this or that. I know who I am and what I did. The truth will come out. And the people who criticise me and who expose my life today, who make a song and dance about it, these people will see.” he further added.