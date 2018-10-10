Cristiano Ronaldo rape allegation: Las Vegas Police to reopen 2009 case

The Las Vegas Police Department has reopened an investigation in the 2009 case where a model, named Kathryn Mayorga, had accused Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo of rape. The incident was reopened after the model reached out to the officials for help.

Reportedly, Kathryn has alleged that the former Real Madrid footballer forced her to have sex with him at a Las Vegas hotel in 2009. The 34-year-old says she later reached an out-of-court settlement with the footballer, in which she agreed to keep her allegations private. Her lawyers say that Ronaldo did not fulfil one of the terms of the settlement and the agreement was, therefore, void. In an interview with Der Spiegel magazine, Mayorga said she had gone public with her allegations in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

On Tuesday, the LVPD confirmed it had reopened an investigation into a claim of rape by Mayorga but said that she had not named a suspect at the time. They also have confirmed that they had responded to a call of a sexual assault on June 13, 2009. At that time, the report was taken but the victim did not provide detectives with the location of the incident or suspect description. A medical exam was conducted.

Talking in details about the incident, Mayorga revealed that she had initially agreed to kiss Ronaldo so that he would leave her alone but he eventually forced her into sex. “After he assaulted me, he wouldn’t let me leave again. He wouldn’t let me leave.” She revealed in an interview.

The footballer has denied the allegations made by Kathryn and claimed that he is calm as he feels he did not commit any crime.

If the allegations are proved, Ronaldo could reportedly serve 10 years behind bars if he is found guilty of rape. He could also lose up to £35 million (R673 million) a year in sponsorship deals.