Cristiano Ronaldo strikes another goal, becomes the most followed celebrity on Instagram

He is not just the king on the football pitch, but ace sportsman Cristiano Ronaldo is also doing the right kind of business when it comes to the internet. Five times winner of Ballon d’Or, Ronaldo is now officially the most followed celebrity on Instagram.

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has snatched the Instagram crown from none other than the pop sensation Selena Gomez, who had been top of the ‘gram game for the past two years. We bet, Ronaldo fans are surely going gaga over the news. For the unaware, the footballer has been quite active on social media and is also regular when it comes to posting stories or a photo on Instagram. After his Insta victory, Ronaldo has 144 million followers in his kitty, more than anyone else on the platform.

View this post on Instagram Forza Juve! #FinoAllaFine A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jul 16, 2018 at 11:34am PDT

Highlighting about his charm on other social media platforms, 33-year old athlete has 120 million followers on Facebook along with 75 million followers on the micro-blogging site Twitter. Talking about one of Cristiano’s hit Instagram post till now, it was when he announced his move to Juventus on July 16 as it became the fifth most loved post in the app's history. In merely two days, the post boasted 11.4 million likes and is currently over 12.2 million.