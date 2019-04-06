Cristiano Ronaldo turns into a football coach for his little tot!

Rushabh Dhruv April 06 2019, 1.05 pm April 06 2019, 1.05 pm

Portuguese footballer and a heartthrob, Cristiano Ronaldo, has got some mad fan-following across the globe. However, looks like, there’s huge competition coming in for him, that too from his own family. The footballer took to his Instagram and shared a video of his son, Mateo Ronaldo, indulging in a football session with daddy dearest. Ronaldo has captioned the video post as 'blesses house.' In the shared video, we can see Mateo happily passing the football and playing a match with his paa. FYI, Mateo was born in 2017, that means he is just 2-year-old. Yep, you heard that right!

Wearing a cute white onesie we see Ronaldo's child tackling the football with his tiny feet just like a champ. By this, all we can say is that the passion for football runs in the family. Also, Cristiano training his kiddo to play is the coolest thing you will see on the internet today. If you recollect, in December 2018 Jr. Cristiano, his elder son, had joined the Juventus academy and right from the moment the youngster is making a substantial statement in the youth ranks. Also back in September, the 8-year-old bagged four goals on his Juventus U9 debut against Lucento, while wearing the iconic number seven shirt. And now when we see Ronaldo's 2-year tot indulging in a game of football so passionately, it is surreal.

Also in an earlier interview, Cristiano Ronaldo predicted big things in regards to Jr. Cristiano’s football career as he said, "Cristiano Junior is very competitive. He is like me when I was a kid. He doesn't like to lose. He will become like me, I'm 100% sure." Like father, like son!