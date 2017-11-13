Cristiano Ronaldo welcomes fourth child with girlfriend in Madrid

Children come with blessings and Cristiano Ronaldo has been blessed for the fourth time. The football star welcomed the latest addition to his family, Alana Martina with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez on Sunday. Ronaldo glowed in the first family picture posted on his Instagram with his new born, girlfriend and first child, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. in a city hospital room.

A Alana Martina acaba de nascer! Tanto a Geo como a Alana estão muito bem! Estamos todos muito felizes! ❤️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Nov 12, 2017 at 12:19pm PST

The 32-year-old father wrote "Alana Martina was just born! Both Geo and Alana are doing great! We are all very happy!" in the post. According to a Spanish outlet, 22-year-old Georgina had been admitted to Hospital Quiron Universal in Madrid near the footballer’s home a week earlier than speculated. The couple started dating last year November and this is their first child.

Ronaldo’s 7-year-old first born’s mother remains unnamed and is speculated to have been born via surrogate while his second born twins, Mateo and Eva were confirmed to be born via surrogate. The announcement of his girlfriend’s pregnancy came a month after Ronaldo went public with the birth of the twins.

As per family pictures shared by the star on social media, the twins and his new girlfriend seems to have fit snuggly in the family. Ronaldo however, does not seem to want to stop now as he expects to expand his family further.

Big family with love ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jul 12, 2017 at 8:54am PDT

“I can’t wait to be a dad again. Being a father and seeing my family grow is without doubt the greatest privilege I’ve had. Spending time with them, being by their side, smiling and laughing with them. They’ve brought a lot of happiness and joy to my life,” said the star while reflecting on family life at the launch of his clothing line.

For this master of endorsements, family is a strong bond he wishes to encash as Cristiano Ronaldo Jr stars with his dad in advert for CR7 junior collection. It might just be a matter of time before the rest follow. ​