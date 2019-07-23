Abhishek Singh July 23 2019, 9.12 pm July 23 2019, 9.12 pm

Portugal Football star Cristiano Ronaldo won't face criminal charges in a decade long old rape case, where a woman had accused him of raping her in his suite in Las Vegas. A recent statement issued by a top prosecutor, on Monday, stated that Ronaldo won’t be facing any charge in the alleged sexual assault case, which took place back in the year 2009.

Reportedly, in a statement issued by Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson stated how Ronaldo won’t be charged in the case. “The allegations of sexual assault against Cristiano Ronaldo cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt,” the district attorney’s office. Therefore, no charges will be forthcoming,” the district attorney’s office said in a news release.

In June 2009, a model named Kathryn Mayorga told police that she had been sexually assaulted in a Las Vegas hotel suite. Later, Kathryn underwent an examination at a hospital as part of the protocol. However, later on, when the detectives with the Las Vegas Police department interviewed her, Kathryn declined to identify the person who allegedly assaulted her or disclose where the incident took place and the case was closed, the district attorney’s office said in the statement.

But the case got reopened in 2018 after Kathryn filed a lawsuit in a Nevada state court against Ronaldo. In the lawsuit, she alleged that Ronaldo sexually assaulted her and that his legal team coerced her into signing a 2010 nondisclosure agreement in an out-of-court settlement in exchange for $375,000.

The Associated Press generally does not name people who say they are victims of sexual assault, but Kathryn Mayorga gave consent through her lawyers to make her name public.