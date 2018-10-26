Sports Cristiano Ronaldo's gesture towards a pitch invader is breaking the internet for all the right reasons Abhishek Singh October 26 2018, 7.47 pm October 26 2018, 7.47 pm

In the history of football, we have seen many pitch invaders run towards their favourite star player to meet them in person. But no one can be as lucky as this Ronaldo fan who managed to click a selfie with his favourite player.

The incident took place at the Old Trafford during the Manchester United vs Juventus’ clash. While multiple pitch invaders were seen making their presence felt when Manchester United took on Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo was the centre of attention for them. Ronaldo was quite happy to indulge the fan who came right at the end and take a selfie.

The pitch invader, who seems to be a vivid fan of the 33-year old Portuguese footballer, shared his selfie on his Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram @cristiano 🙏 @dilmancr.7 #cristianoronaldo #ronaldo #dilmancr7 A post shared by CD7 (@dilmancr.7) on Oct 25, 2018 at 8:59am PDT

The pitch invader is also in praise of the Juventus’ star who came to his rescue when the ground staff and security officials took him down as he approached Ronaldo. The sportsman immediately came to his rescue and urged the security personals to go easy on him and obliged him with a selfie which he will cherish all his life.

The pitch invader was later frisked away by the Old Trafford security staff, much like the other invaders, but we can surely say he was also the luckiest one of all.