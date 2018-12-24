David Beckham is feeling Christmassy as he goes shirtless to roast chestnuts!

It's Christmas Eve and who does not like hot treats. Retired footballer, David Beckham teased his fans with a pre-Christmas gift. The good-looking lad took a selfie and stripped off for a spot of chestnut roasting as he geared up for cold days. With the caption and a picture, the player looks damn excited about the big day and couldn't resist and that's when he made his shirtless picture viral on Instagram. The father-of-five looked tempting in a pair of antlers as posed in front of a roaring fire and we feel the warmth till here.

The photo is surely an amazing treat to all his fans. Beard on point, his smile on point and the list can go on. The footballer enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram which counts to 52.8 million which is double the number of followers his wife Victoria Beckham enjoys. If you have such a strong fan base, hot pictures are bound to go viral.

As per a report in The Sun, David Beckham has made profits of £46.8million from his business empire this year. Despite marital disputes with wifey Victoria or the rumoured struggles at her fashion firm, David has still managed to rake in loads of moolah. Beckham Brand Holdings are way ahead of his previous year’s earnings which were £21million. Woah, so this can be a victory shirtless picture too by David!