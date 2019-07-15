Ranjini Maitra July 15 2019, 12.01 pm July 15 2019, 12.01 pm

Nail-biting is the only word that would describe Wimbledon Men single's final between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. Pitted against each other, the two geniuses went on to play the longest Wimbledon Singles final so far. 16-time-champion Federer lost out to Novak, who won his fifth Wimbledon title. However, simultaneously, we were going crazy over the England vs New Zealand match at the ICC World Cup final as well! Deepika Padukone may be currently shooting for 83, a film on India's 1983 Cricket World Cup win, but chose the Centre Court at Wimbledon to spend her Sunday afternoon.

While most of the Bollywood stars including Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Anupam Kher, and Taapsee Pannu were glued to the TV to watch the cricket match, Deepika, accompanied by sister Anisha Padukone, reached the stadium to watch the Wimbledon final. She was dressed in a white Ralph Lauren pantsuit. Special attire for a special day!

As the pictures suggest, she was totally engrossed in the game. She clapped like a true fangirl!

View this post on Instagram #deepikapadukone and #anishapadukone at the Wimbledon finals today @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jul 14, 2019 at 11:45am PDT

Knowing that she belongs to a family of sportspersons, Deepika must have had a good time. Her father Prakash Padukone is not only a former World No. 1 Badminton player but was also the first Indian to win the All England Open Badminton Championships. Deepika herself played Badminton at the national level. Anisha is also a golf player who has represented India at various tournaments.

India is a cricket-crazy country, but the love for other sports definitely runs in the Padukone family. No wonder she was drawn to the Tenis stadium. Deepika is currently both shooting and producing 83. She plays the onscreen wife to her off-screen husband Ranveer Singh. Now Deepika and Ranveer. have never had a happy ending on screen. 83, however, will bring back happy memories for the entire country!