Did Jofra Archer know about Prithvi Shaw's suspension since 2015? Netizens feel so

Abhishek Singh July 31 2019, 9.55 pm July 31 2019, 9.55 pm

English pace bowler Jofra Archer was one of the star performers in the recently concluded 2019 Cricket World Cup played in their background. Jofra helped his team win the tournament and ended their long wait for the World Cup. But apart from his bowling skills on the field, Jofra also makes head turn with his tweets. Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw was recently banned by the BCCI for the consumption of banned drug but looks like Jofra knew about it in 2015 and netizens are going crazy over it.

As per part of BCCI’s anti-doping testing program during the SMAT tournament match on February 22 in Indore, Shaw had given urine samples. His samples were found positive for the banned drug use and thereby was suspended for consumption. But netizens feel Archer knew about this in 2015 as they have dug up a tweet posted by the English bowler in September 16, 2015. And netizens feel he knew what was coming for the left handed batsman. In the said tweet Archer tweeted ‘Unlucky Shaw’.

During the World Cup, a number of Archer’s tweet went viral due to their connections with events happening on and off the field.

Going by the ban, Shaw, who received a 9-month ban, won’t play until November 15, 2019. The young cricketer also issued a statement and shared the same on his social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MR. SHAW (@prithvishaw) on Jul 30, 2019 at 8:22am PDT