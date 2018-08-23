Divya Kakran: The Delhi girl who wouldn't take it 'loin' down

Remember that famous dialogue from Dangal? "Dangal ladne se pehle dar se ladna padta hai". All four of the Phogat sisters were dropped from this year's Asian Games but their cousin sister, Vinesh Phogat, bagged the gold nevertheless. Now, more and more female athletes are following suit. 20-year-old Divya Kakran bagged a bronze in women's 68 kg freestyle wrestling in Asian Games 2018.

Originally hailing from Purbaliyan, Uttar Pradesh, Divya Kakran resides in Delhi's Gokulpur with her family. Her father, Suraj Kakran, had arrived in Delhi to pursue wrestling. However, fate wasn't in his favour. Suraj ended up selling nappies at various dangals (local wrestling events). He was supported by his wife who sews the nappies.

Divya, of course, did not have a dreamy childhood. She started wrestling at the age of 10. A gold for the country? We don't know how much of it she dreamt of, back then. But the money she earned by winning matches, definitely helped the family.

The medal must have felt heavenly. “This is my first Asian Games and first medal. I am glad I could I do it. The coach (Kuldeep Malik) had more confidence in me than myself,” she said, post the win that has made her an icon overnight.

“In Delhi, I was desperate to get gold, so committed mistakes. Here I knew that gold and silver has gone out of reach, so fought hard for whatever was available. I just went for it,” she added.

The girl went for the gold and got it! Heartiest congratulations to her.