image
Monday, December 3rd 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

England cricket captain Joe Root grounded, ties knot with girlfriend Carrie Cotterell

Sports

England cricket captain Joe Root grounded, ties knot with girlfriend Carrie Cotterell

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   December 03 2018, 8.19 pm
back
No Tag
nextChris Gayle wins $220k in damages from media outlet in a defamation suit
ALSO READ

Simmba trailer review: Ranveer Singh has the swag but the ghost of Ajay Devgn’s Singham could haunt him

Deepika Padukone or Beyoncé: Who rocked the bright pink dress?

Bigg Boss 12 Day 77 Written Update: Rohit and Deepak are the official thieves of this season!