England cricket captain Joe Root grounded, ties knot with girlfriend Carrie Cotterell

England cricket captain Joe Root married his longtime girlfriend Carrie Cotterell in Sheffield in a traditional Christian wedding which was attended by close family members and friends. Root arrived in a white Rolls Royce for his wedding and had his brother Billy as his best man and dad Matt Prior to accompany him for his big day. The couple have been dating for a couple of years now.

Talking about their fairytale love story, the English captain proposed to Carrie Cotterell before the World Twenty20 in 2016. Though the couple had a grand wedding, their honeymoon seems to have taken a hit because of Root’s cricketing commitments given that he will fly to Australia next week to play for Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash league.

The couple have shared a few pictures on their social media handle and the looks of their special day will sure make you jealous.

View this post on Instagram An absolute fairytale ❤️ A post shared by Carrie Cotterell (@ccotterell89) on Dec 3, 2018 at 2:38am PST

View this post on Instagram 💕📸 @emiliewhitephotography A post shared by Carrie Cotterell (@ccotterell89) on Dec 2, 2018 at 1:58pm PST

View this post on Instagram 1.12.18 ❤️ A post shared by Carrie Cotterell (@ccotterell89) on Dec 2, 2018 at 1:08pm PST

Root’s teammate and English pace bowler Stuart Broad was present at his captain’s big day. Broad too took to Instagram and shared some inside pictures from the wedding. While in one post he seems sad about losing his teammate and buddy, in another post he seems to be happy with what he has got his hands on.

View this post on Instagram 🎥 Our new team song is catchy... 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏏 A post shared by Stuart Broad (@stuartbroad8) on Dec 2, 2018 at 2:42am PST

We wish the couple a happy married life.