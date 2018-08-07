English fans taunt ‘where’s your Kohli’ after India’s first test defeat

Indian skipper, Virat Kohli, is a terrific batsman, we all know it. But call it bad luck, India was defeated by England in the latest test match. Also, on the first day of the Birmingham test between India and England, Indian captain Virat Kohli enjoyed his mic drop moment after running Joe Root out with his amazeballs fielding. The match may be over now, but the mic drop seems etched in the memory of the ICC as they didn’t spare a chance of taking a dig at the Indian cricketing captain. ICC shared a picture on Twitter in which we see a picture of Virat and Joe having a conversation along with a photoshopped microphone being dropped by the English captain.

And now coming to the point, so after being defeat at the hands of England cricket team in the first test match, former Indian cricketers came down hard on Indian team for its poor performance in the game. England’s fans as well did not spare the Indian players as they mocked them all. Though the chase on the field was not a cake walk, it was Virat Kohli who scored 149 in the first innings and 51 in the second; emerging as a supreme performer for India.

Despite that the defeat has led to a lot of mocking for a short video has now gone viral on YouTube. The footage shows English fanatics chanting and mocking the Indian cricket team and the supporters. England fans can be heard chanting ‘Where’s your Kohli gone? Where’s your Kohli gone?’, which is a clear dig at the Indian fans, who were there at the stands.

The second test match is to be played at Lord’s on August 9.