Onkar Kulkarni June 14 2019, 9.03 pm June 14 2019, 9.03 pm

Ever since sprinter Dutee Chand opened up about her sexuality she has been in controversy. Her sister, Saraswati, who once encouraged her to take up running is the reason why Chand decided to come out of the closet. In a press conference recently, the Asian silver medallist accused her elder sister of revealing her sexual identity without her permission. Things quickly changed for the sprinter post the presser as she found support in both India and abroad.

Celebrity show host, Ellen DeGeneres, took to her twitter handle to congratulate Chand on being the first openly gay sports personality in India. You can see that tweet here:

She’s the 100m record holder and the first openly gay sportsperson in India. I guess she knows a thing or two about being first. I’m so proud of her. https://t.co/auoyWY8yvk — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 21, 2019

At an event in Mumbai while speaking exclusively with in.com Dutee opened up a little more on the issue and her partner. “She has been a great support system for me. She is a student and is currently studying in the village (in Odisha). This is the reason I haven’t spoken about her. I don’t want that I speak of her and she gets a lot of unwanted attention, which would hamper her studies.”

Chand has been an inspiration to many in her village but her coming out has shocked the people there. A reason perhaps why she prefers being in the cities. “In Mumbai or big cities, people are more educated. They are aware of social issues. Gaon mein log puraane khayal ke hote hai. Woh parampara ko zyada follow karte hai (In the village people are orthodox). When I am in my village people see me in a bad light, however, when I come to Mumbai I am welcomed with people calling me a brave heart. They motivate me here.”

Dutee says that in a democratic country like India, it is an individual’s right to have a partner they want. “Right after you turn 18 you have the right to choose your career. Likewise, people can pick their partners as per their wish. Kuch log hai jo sanskriti aur parampara ke naam par isko rukaate hai. I think they should rather be more receptive of the changes that are happening in international society.”