Exclusive: Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara come together for Netflix's Selection Day

Abhishek Singh April 15 2019, 3.51 pm April 15 2019, 3.51 pm

Cricket is a game which is globally played and the sport enjoys a massive fan following. Over the years we have seen many players who have played the game and become cricketing legends. But India’s Sachin Tendulkar and West Indies’ Brian Lara stand out of all. During their hays days, the two players gave each a neck-to-neck competition and people always argued as to who was the best, the two were good friends both on and off the field. Though both the batting legends have retired from the game, Sachin and Lara recently came together and we are excited to see the two in one frame.

Brian Lara is currently in the country to be a part of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2019. The West Indian batting legend has turned a cricket expert these days and we can see him as a special cricket guru on the Star Sports Select Dugout Expert. As part of the show, both Sachin and Lara came together on the show to talk about Selection Day which airs on Netflix. Sachin and Lara can be seen interacting with Manju and Radha who are the leads of Selection Day, which is all about cricket. Lara and Sachin can been seen giving some batting tips to Manju and Radha who are all ears to their advice.

The 49-year-old legend apart from his expertise on the show was also seen trying his hand at gully cricket along with former Australian bowling legend Brett Lee. We went nostalgic seeing the two former rivals on the same pitch.

Well, it is good to see Lara back in action after a long time and we would love to see more of him in future.