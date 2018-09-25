Exclusive: Virat Kohli teases yet again and doesn't get it Wrogn

Who does not have a crush on Virat Kohli? When the cricketer tied the knot with Anushka Sharma, he broke a million hearts. With a charming persona and good looks, he surely is the heartthrob of the entire nation. He plays some good cricket too! But we told you a few days ago that he’s probably making some sort of acting debut. The skipper shared a cryptic tweet on social media along with a poster that saw him flying in the air as a blaze engulfed he background. While that was just a poster, we got our hands on the video…

Yep, you saw that right! It’s a video of Virat jumping off a terrace, landing on the road and making a heroic entry. Just like he always deos. Not to miss, the mini-teaser highlights his brand Wrogn making fans curious as to whether this is indeed his acting debut? And even if it means it’s only a short advertorial for his clothing brand, Virat seems to rock it.

We would think this is promotional as Virat Kohli is seen donning a t-shirt with the company’s logo on it. With this video, it would be safe to say that Virat is Bollywood ready!