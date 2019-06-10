Onkar Kulkarni June 10 2019, 8.59 pm June 10 2019, 8.59 pm

Yuvraj Singh announced his decision to retire from all forms of cricket on Monday (June 10). At a press conference held in Mumbai, the 37-year-old made the announcement, saying, “It was a great, rollercoaster ride and a beautiful story, but it has to come to an end. It was the right time to go.” Now that the ace cricketer will be at home, his wife and former Bollywood actress Hazel Keech has thought about perfect career alternatives for her hubby.

While talking exclusively with in.com, Hazel says, “I won’t be surprised if he becomes a coach or a mentor. He has seen a lot of ups and downs in his life. He can groom people and help them maintain their modesty even in their career highs.” On a lighter note, she adds, “He can also follow his father (Yograj Singh) and become an actor! (Laughs). This way there will be a competition between the two of them.” In Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Yuvraj father, Yograj Singh, played the part of Milkha's (Farhan Akhtar) coach.