F1 champion Lewis Hamilton clarifies his 'poor India' comment

Five-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton, who left his Indian fans upset after his 'poor place' remark about India, has now clarified his statement, saying that the money spent on building an F1 track could be used for more crucial needs such as building homes for the homeless.

On his Twitter handle, he explains how it was a bit strange to have found an F1 ground 'in the middle of nowhere. "That money could have been spent on schools or homes for those in need. When we did have the race, nobody came because it was too expensive most likely or no interest. However, I have met some amazing Indian fans," he wrote.

Earlier, Hamilton was talking about the practicality of taking the game to poorer countries such as India, Korea and Turkey where it wouldn't have significant longevity.

"I've been to Vietnam before and it is beautiful. I've been to India before to a race which was strange because India was such a poor place yet we had this massive, beautiful Grand Prix track made in the middle of nowhere. I felt very conflicted when I went to that Grand Prix," he told BBC. This drew him severe flak on social media.