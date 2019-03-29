Fans enact Ravichandran Ashwin's controversial 'Mankad' run out and it is hilarious

Ranjini Maitra March 29 2019, 7.07 pm March 29 2019, 7.07 pm

If not for Ravichandran Ashwin, so many of us would not even be aware of the term Mankad. Named after Cricketer Vinoo Mankad, it explains a form of run- out that is considered debatable today. Hence the Ashwin- Jos Buttler's Mankad episode was not only topping the news and triggered a lot of cricket personalities to give their opinions on it but also resulted in hilarious memes. And then, a couple of rib-tickling videos, like the one we are going to show you.

A gang of Gully cricketers seemed to have found the true fun element in the action and decided to come up with a spoof video. In the video, a run out is followed by a hilarious run out of the bowler. This is accompanied by a funny Bengali song, to make it more irresistibly humorous. And just in case you did not know, the incident took place during a match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals, with Ashwin captaining the former team.

After the incident, Cricket lawmakers Marylebone Cricket Association also released a statement, declaring their take on the Mankad out.

"The crux of the issue is when the non-striker can safely leave his/her ground, and what the bowler can do to effect this form of dismissal without courting controversy.

To clarify, it has never been in the laws that a warning should be given to the non-striker and nor is it against the spirit of cricket to run out a non-striker who is seeking to gain an advantage by leaving his/her ground early," it said, responding to debates that cropped up after Buttler was still seen on the crease when Ashwin arrived.