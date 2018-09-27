FIFA 19: Petr Cech arrives in a helmet for contract negotiations!

FIFA fans would know that Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech wears protective headgear during matches after the nasty accident with Reading's Noel Hunt in 2006. The keeper doesn’t wear the helmet in his day-to-day life and looks like EA Sports forgot about that. EA Sports' FIFA games are known for their glitches and soon to be launched FIFA 19 is not an exception.

It’s wrong guys ... I’d wear a tie 👔😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0qGSK3TvHg — Petr Cech (@PetrCech) September 27, 2018

Well, the game has Petr Cech wearing his helmet while renegotiating a new contract. You read that right. He wore a helmet to his contract talks. This grabbed the attention of the people on social media and Petr Cech himself took to Twitter to take a jibe at it. He tweeted that he would wear a tie and not a helmet. We must say Cech has a great sense of humour and his post got a lot of funny replies that would make you go rolling on the floor laughing.

Why's your agent, Prince Charles? — B.A.M (@Bryanx54) September 27, 2018

He should ask for more money — Harnish (@BeingHarnish) September 27, 2018

This is why fifa has been a let down before, lazy developing. The game never really changes. @EASPORTSFIFA — Gerrard's Gers (@futurebears1872) September 27, 2018

While someone asked why his agent looks like Prince Charles, another Twitter user said he should claim cash for the image. Speaking on his famous helmet, in 2015 Cech said, “I would be more confident if I had it off. If you like it or not, the helmet affects your surroundings. You have your ears covered and it makes hearing worse. But the doctor has forbidden me to take off the helmet. If I did, I would not pay insurance.”