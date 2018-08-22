Five footballers who scarred their bodies for their WAGs

Footballers love their tattoos. Some keep it subtle while others go all out and flaunt their ink with pride. There are a few who even like to honour their significant others by tattooing their names on themselves. The tats are often out in the open, but sometimes they like to keep things under wraps – in bizarre areas. Here’s a look at some footballers who have their WAGs tattooed on themselves.

Fernando Torres

AFP PHOTO / Toshifumi KITAMURA

The Spanish national has his wife Olivia’s name inked on his left arm. Reports mention that the couple’s affair was first made public in 2001 and had met while Torres was holidaying with his family.

Lionel Messi

Forget getting her name inked, Leo took an innovative turn and got a tattoo of Antonella Rocuzzo’s lips on his lower abdomen. The couple were dating since they were teens and they have three sons together named Thiago, Mateo and Ciro.

Alvaro Morata

AFP PHOTO / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE.

Morata has his wife Alice Campello’s face inked on his left arm. The tatt was unveiled while the Chelsea man was celebrating a goal against Arsenal.

Uros Vitas

Worst football tattoo ever? 🙈🙈🙈



KV Mechelen's Uros Vitas gets his wife's face put on his torso pic.twitter.com/GF3m990kSa — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) February 28, 2017

Granted it’s not the best looking tatt out there, but for this footballer it’s love. The Belgian has his wife Andrijana’s face inked on his torso.

Wayne Rooney

AFP PHOTO/CARL DE SOUZA. / AFP PHOTO / CARL DE SOUZA

England’s highest scorer has his wife Coleen’s name inked on his right arm. The former Manchester United striker has now moved to his childhood club, Everton, after retiring from the national side.