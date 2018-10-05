Floyd Mayweather Jr knocked out over ‘irresponsible’ $1000 move

American professional boxing promoter, Floyd Joy Mayweather Jr. is getting trolled right, left and center in regards to his charitable deed. Mayweather attempted to show off his caring side by handing over $1000 to a homeless person and looks like social media is not at all pleased. Yep, you heard that right!

The mega-rich boxer called for celebs to ‘give back to the community’, as he handed a huge amount to a homeless man on the streets of Las Vegas. Floyd, 41, uploaded the act on social media, challenging comedian Kevin Hart, rapper Blac Youngsta and NBA star Lance Stephenson to perform the same.

Floyd Mayweather giving a drugged up guy in a wheelchair $1000 on his instagram story. The guys not in a state to do anything with it. He’ll either get robbed or blow it on more drugs. Pretty irresponsible of Floyd if you ask me. — Jambo (@jambojambo83) October 2, 2018

Well, the homeless man was really touched by the gesture, and reached out to the boxer to give him a hug. But then as social media has always opinions, many termed the act of the star irresponsible and skin-crawling.

You’re doing the right thing, but I feel like that dude isn’t gonna spend it correctly. — bryce (@_Lafawnduh) October 1, 2018

I just seen Floyd Mayweather giving a 1,000$ to a random homeless Man U really think he need that u aren’t gonna see him on the streets again he’s off to buy crack n od with 1k worth of dope give back to ppl who want need n are evolving not stuck in a rut smh 🤦🏻‍♀️ — MelodyJoy (@BoobsandBoxing) October 1, 2018

Mayweather recently revealed he is set to return to boxing, and announced his plans to face Manny Pacquiao in a rematch. The American reportedly wants a tune-up fight before taking on the Filipino legend in Tokyo. His last outing inside the squared circle came last year, when he knocked out Conor McGregor in the tenth round to extend his perfect record to 50-0.

