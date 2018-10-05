Floyd Mayweather Jr knocked out over ‘irresponsible’ $1000 move

American professional boxing promoter, Floyd Joy Mayweather Jr. is getting trolled right, left and center in regards to his charitable deed. Mayweather attempted to show off his caring side by handing over $1000 to a homeless person and looks like social media is not at all pleased. Yep, you heard that right!
Let‘s give something back. I‘m participating in the #s4fe challenge. Last night I gave something back to my community. And I am nominating (@kevinhart4real @blacyoungsta @stephensonlance) to do the same and get together to change our world step by step to a better place. Stay s4fe people. #s4fe #s4fechallenge #giveback @s4fe.io
The mega-rich boxer called for celebs to ‘give back to the community’, as he handed a huge amount to a homeless man on the streets of Las Vegas. Floyd, 41, uploaded the act on social media, challenging comedian Kevin Hart, rapper Blac Youngsta and NBA star Lance Stephenson to perform the same.
Well, the homeless man was really touched by the gesture, and reached out to the boxer to give him a hug. But then as social media has always opinions, many termed the act of the star irresponsible and skin-crawling.
Mayweather recently revealed he is set to return to boxing, and announced his plans to face Manny Pacquiao in a rematch. The American reportedly wants a tune-up fight before taking on the Filipino legend in Tokyo. His last outing inside the squared circle came last year, when he knocked out Conor McGregor in the tenth round to extend his perfect record to 50-0.