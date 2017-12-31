10 things that stood out at the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017

The running joke in the Indian footballing circle not so long ago was how the country would qualify for a World Cup only if we were to host it. Well, that's exactly what happened when India hosted it's first ever World Cup U-17 across six cities. And while many smirked at the vast difference in quality, the boys in blue proved the haters wrong.

Here are 10 things that stood out at the FIFA U-17.

1) Team India

It was the first time ever that a team representing India participated in the finals of a FIFA-organised world tournament, let alone the Under-17 World Cup. The home side may not have gone past the group stage, losing all their matches against USA, Colombia and Ghana, but they didn't give in without a fight. The team came close to grabbing their first point before losing 1-2 to Colombia.

2) Khel Budget

The All India Football Federation spent more than ₹ 10 Crores since early 2015 on 'exposure' trips abroad for the development of the squad. During the Nicolai Adam era, the team travelled to Germany, winning 8 of 14 games before the 2015 U-16 SAFF Championship, where they lost to hosts Bangladesh in the final. Tours to Spain, Dubai, South Africa, Brazil and yet another seven weeks in Germany summed up the 2016 calendar year alone. Under the new coach Luis Norton De Matos, the Indian Colts spent another 6 months travelling to Portugal, Italy and Mexico.

3) Jeakson Thounaojam

Jeakson Thounaojam became the first Indian to score a World Cup goal. The boy who almost didn't make it to the tournament due to his physicality entered the history books forever with a neat header past the Colombian goalkeeper.

4) Record Attendance

The U-17 World Cup in India became the most watched and most attended U-17 World Cup ever. The final was watched by 66,684 people while the total attendance at the six host venues logged 13,47,143. That number is 116,167 more than the earlier record of 1,230,976 in China in 1985.

5) Duniya Goal Hai

The tournament also witnessed the maximum number of goals scored in an U-17 World Cup. Spectators were treated to some amazing goals during the event. No less than 174 goals had flown in by the time Spain and England got ready for the final game surpassing the previous FIFA U-17 World Cup record of 172, set at UAE in 2013. A further nine goals were added in the final and play-off for third place combined. The record now stands at 183.

6) Women with the whistle

To support the development of women's refereeing, seven women referees were invited to officiate at the competition. They mostly worked as fourth officials, but Esther Staubli of Switzerland got the nod to take charge of the group-stage encounter between Japan and New Caledonia, becoming the first woman to referee a game at the tournament since Korea Republic's Im Eunju did so at the 2001 edition.

7) Golden Boot: Rhian Brewster

The player who scored the maximum number of goals also belonged to England. Rhian Brewster who plays his professional football with Liverpool found the net 8 times during the tournament and he did so in six matches.

8) Golden Ball: Philip Phoden

The boy who plays his club football with Manchester City made his debut against Chile with a 4-0 win and went on to make seven more appearances. And while he was doing that he also managed to score 3 goals.

9) Golden Glove: Gabriel Brazao

It is difficult to disagree with the selection committee's assessment, given that his total of 29 saves in seven games for Brazil, which, despite not being enough to propel the South Americans into the final, went a long way to helping his country secure third place.

10) England: Winners

This was the first time that England made it beyond the quarter-finals. Steve Cooper's side were therefore not the tournament favourites. However, they soon established themselves as contenders with three fine victories in the group stage. They were 2-0 down inside the opening half an hour in the final and it looked like their dream run was over. But the Young Lions roared back at Kolkata's Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan with five goals of their own without reply.