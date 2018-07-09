home/ sports/ football
Amitabh Bachchan along with Abhishek Bachchan to catch the WC finals live in Russia

First published: July 09, 2018 09:37 AM IST | Updated: July 09, 2018 10:01 AM IST | Author: Ranjini Maitra

The fever has reached its peak! FIFA World Cup 2018 has been full of twists, turns and surprises so far. On Tuesday, France and Belgium fight it off on the ground in semi-finals. On the other hand, Croatia and England will face each other on Wednesday i.e 11th of July. Whichever teams make it to the finals, are going to make it a grand affair. Besides many, the Bachchans are also gearing up to catch the WC final actions LIVE!

We just came across Abhishek Bachchan's Instagram story. He is already off to Russia, and sounds much excited!

Big B was shooting for Sujoy Ghosh's Badla in Glasgow and is reportedly in London with daughter Shweta Nanda right now.

“Big B was in Glasgow for a film shoot. After wrapping that up, he is currently in London with daughter Shweta. Abhishek will join the duo after which they will head to Russia for the big event. Shweta is also likely to travel with them,” a source told DNA.

The Bachchans are known to be football fanatics.  Apart from co-owning Chennaiyin FC (an ISL football club), he also is a member of the All Stars Football Club and raises funds for various social causes.

Hence, for the next few days, football is going to take over their social media updates!

