Argentina football board circulates a manual with tips for picking up Russian women

The Football World Cup is just around the corner. This year it will be in Russia. And we all know what this means for some people. Russian women are in demand from many quarters and the Argentine Football Association dedicated an entire chapter called “how to chance with a Russian girl” in a manual that was handed to the journalists heading to Russia.

Muy moderno el manual de estilo de la AFA sobre el Mundial pic.twitter.com/aWT4FrfCie — Nacho Catullo (@nachocatullo) May 15, 2018

The AFA noted the blunder and immediately took action. A course was going on to train the journos and it was stopped mid-session to confiscate the pages. What was even more shocking was the fact that the manual carried the AFA seal on it. Nacho Catullo, the journo who discovered it, anticipated the move and ripped away the pages and even took a few pictures of them.

The course was being taught by a Russian language teacher named Eduardo Pennisi, and the manual, titled Russian Language and Culture, has been written by him.

Ahora pasaron a retirar todos los cuadernos y dijeron que los van a devolver. Supongo que quitarán esa hoja. — Nacho Catullo (@nachocatullo) May 15, 2018

A few of the pointers have been translated to English by Deadspin:

“What to do in order to have an opportunity with a Russian Girl” Russian girls, like any other girls, pay close attention if you’re clean, you smell good and if you dress well. The first impression is very important for them, they pay attention to your image. Russian girls do not like to be seen as objects. Many men, because Russian women are beautiful, only want to take them to bed. Maybe they want it too, but they are people who want to feel important and unique. Russian girls hate boring men. Don’t be negative.

Do not ask the typical questions, be original, usually they like to know about you, so give them some information about you. Russian women like the men that take the initiative… Normally they do not like you to monopolize the conversation. I see that problem in men who are very selfish or sometimes with men who get nervous talking to a pretty girl.

Don't try to impress the girl in the wrong way. Maybe you will try to impress her by talking about the money you have, that you know everything that you are perfect and the others are stupid poor people.Normally Russian women pay attention to important things, but of course, you will find girls who only pay attention to material things, to money, if you are handsome, whatever.

Well, this indeed is shocking.

The AFA apologised for the incident and even issued a statement saying that they had held an internal investigation, and it was found that the material had been “printed by mistake.” Reports mentioned that the chapter was lifted from a blog but it is unclear who included in the manual.

This report comes a few months after a huge women march that took place in Buenos Aires, Argentina’s capital city, where protestors demanded an end to violence against women.