Argentina is through, but these Maradona memes are pure gold

First published: June 27, 2018 04:06 PM IST | Updated: June 27, 2018 04:06 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

Fans of Argentina had almost given up but a late goal from Marcos Rojo put the white and blue brigade ahead, giving them a chance to move into the next round. As Messi and Co. battled it out against a resilient Nigerian side, the cameras often picked up Argentine legend Maradona, in animated situations. Throughout the game, El Pibe de Oro could be seen wigwagging and waving wildly, and in one occasion, fainted as a result of low blood pressure. But Twitter is far from being worried about Maradona’s health.

A quick look at #Maradona shows a number of memes circulating about the former footballer. While Maradona was seen with several expressions, including flipping the bird after Argentina’s win, Twitter is gripped with one particular look.

With his hands crossed, Maradona looks perfect for a rollercoaster ride.

Or even a water slide.

Looks like Priya Prakash Varrier can shoot!

Wakanda forever!

Copycat Maradona!

Game of Maradona!

We need a friend like the guy holding Maradona

Whatever he’s smoking….

The 2018 World Cup is not short of memes and heartbreaks. During the match between Brazil and Switzerland, a beach ball found its way to the pitch. Brazil’s goalkeeper Alisson Becker saw the huge ball and went barbaric on it, inspiring a number of memes.

