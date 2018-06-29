home/ sports/ football
As Joachim Lowe’s men bow out of the World Cup, Cricket Germany takes a dig at the ICC

First published: June 28, 2018 10:56 PM IST | Updated: June 28, 2018 10:56 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

Joachim Lowe’s men crashed out of the World Cup following a shock defeat in the hands of South Korea in their final group game in Russia on Wednesday. Despite their repeated attempts at a goal, the German strikers failed to make a dent. In the match against Sweden, the German side huffed and puffed to victory with a late goal from Toni Kroos. Following their exit, Cricket Germany jumped at the opportunity to take a jibe at the ICC.

Cricket Germany took a dig at the International Cricket Council’s decision to allow only ten teams to participate at the cricket World Cup. In contrast, FIFA allows as many as 32 teams to join the competition. Following it up, Cricket Finland too joined in, hinting that the cricketing regulatory body would not lose out on money as a result.

The 2019 World Cup will be held in England and Wales and will include only ten teams from across the world. The decision to not include more than 10 ten teams has often drawn flak from fans of the game. Having only a handful of teams in the tournament makes it slightly easier for the top teams to win.

