Beat that! Football club Bristol Rovers accidentally plays adult content during a match

English Football club Bristol Rovers recently goofed up off the field, and pretty royally! A few hundred of supporters (including children) had gathered to enjoy a match while the screens around the film suddenly started projecting A-rated content, to much of everyone's shock.

“The matter will be fully investigated, however the club believes they have photographic evidence of the individual concerned and they will be dealt with appropriately," the club said.

The clubhouse and bars were recently refurbished which must have enhanced the experience of fans. But a remote goof up wasn't what they were expecting.

“We have had a major refit in the clubhouse and our bars this summer and we’ve got 14-15 new TVs all in place and I suspect there was an area of vulnerability there and somebody has hacked into it,” Bristol chairman Steve Hamer told BBC.

“What was seen was pretty moderate and we will talk to our TV engineers and media teams to find out what happened," he added.

A good change in between the match? LOL!