Champions league final: This foul on Mo Salah won Real Madrid the game

Real Madrid 3, Liverpool 1. Many records were broken in Real Madrid's Champions League win in Kiev on May 27th, 2018. Cristiano Ronaldo became the first man in the modern era to win five UCL titles. Real Madrid became the first team to win three consecutive UCL trophies and Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is now the first manager ever to win three consecutive European championships. But would the story be the same had Liverpool's Mohammed Salah been on the pitch for the entirety of the game?

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah plays the ball during the warm-up for the Champions League Final soccer match between Real Madrid and Liverpool at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, Saturday, May 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

English Premiership League's most valuable player this year, Salah was MO-ed down ruthlessly by Real Madrid skipper and defender Sergio Ramos as the match closed in on the first half hour. The Whatsapp chat-rooms turned into war zones everywhere. Real fans defended their captain saying,"it wasn't intentional". Liverpool fans only pointed at the number of times Ramos had committed these fouls. Ramos has accumulated more cards (yellow, red included) than any other player in the history of LaLiga, the Champions League, and the Spanish national team. The count stands at 171, 36 and 20, respectively. Saturday's foul on Mo Salah though not only gave his team a huge advantage over Liverpool, it also threatened to end Mo's World Cup campaign in Russia with Egypt, days before it even began.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah grimaces on the ground after injuring himself during the Champions League Final soccer match between Real Madrid and Liverpool at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, Saturday, May 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah leaves the pitch after a collision with Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos during the Champions League Final soccer match between Real Madrid and Liverpool at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, Saturday, May 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Real Madrid finally won the game 3-1. It would be wrong to say that there weren't other incidents on the pitch that turned the tide. Like Gareth Bale's super-sub appearance that fetched Real two goals and Liverpool's German goalkeeper, Loris Karius, who chose the wrong day to make the worst mistakes of his career. But could an injury free Salah have changed the story? We definitely think so.