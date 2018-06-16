Cristiano Ronaldo accepts $21 million in fine for tax evasion, to stay out of jail

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly accepted a $21 million fine and suspended prison term to settle down his charges on tax evasion. The outcome is a result of a deal he made with Spanish tax authorities. The star footballer, who interestingly faces Spain on June 15, was accused last year of defrauding on his taxes worth $18 million. Ronaldo reportedly offered to pay a sum of $17 million, but that offer was rejected by the Spanish government.

Soon UCL ⚽️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Apr 29, 2018 at 4:43am PDT

Ronaldo currently earns around $93 million a year, according to a report on Forbes, with about half of it coming from his sponsors. Courts in Spain have begun a crackdown on leading footballers suspected of tax evasion.

According to reports, Ronaldo is not likely to serve jail-time under the deal made with Spanish tax authorities. The law states that any sentence that is under two years for a first offence can be served up by probation.

👌⚽️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on May 19, 2018 at 2:12pm PDT

In 2017, Lionel Messi was awarded a 21-month jail term for a similar charge but he was able to exchange it for a fine, according to ESPN. Foreign players operating in Spain were shielded under the Beckham law which allowed them to reduce their taxes. But as the financial crisis deepened, Spain removed the law.