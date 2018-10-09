Cristiano Ronaldo accused of rape, again

Kathryn Moayorga’s lawyer has stated that another woman contacted him and claimed to have been raped by soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, as reported by The Daily Mail. Kathryn Mayorga is the woman who has accused Ronaldo of raping her in 2009. "I have had a call from a woman who claims to have had a similar experience,” says the lawyer.

The Juventus star has been accused of sexually harassing Mayorga in June 2009, in his Las Vegas penthouse. On Sept 27, she filed a lawsuit in Clark County District Court in Nevada that has 11 claims which include abuse of a vulnerable person and intentional infliction of emotional distress. In order for the suit to advance, Mayorga will have to get the court to invalidate a non-disclosure agreement that she signed earlier.

Ronaldo has outright denied these allegations referring to them as “fake news” during an Instagram live video. Juventus lent support to the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. Nike, that signed a lifetime contract with the star, came forward and said, "We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation." He has also been left off Portugal’s national roster going forward.

On Saturday, he took the field for Juventus and scored a goal in a 2-0 win over Udinese.