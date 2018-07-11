Cristiano Ronaldo exits Real Madrid for Juventus in €100m million mega transfer

The world of football was in for a huge surprise on Tuesday as Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Real Madrid. Reuters reports that Cristiano has been signed on by the Italian football club Juventus for a transfer fee of €100m, becoming one of the most expensive players of all time. 33-year-old Ronaldo has won four Champions League titles in his nine years at Real.

"The time has come to open a new stage in my life, that's why I asked the club to accept transferring me," he said in a letter to his fans. “Real Madrid has conquered my heart, and that of my family, and that is why more than ever I want to say thank you: thanks to the club, the President, the directors, my colleagues, all the technical staff, doctors, physios and incredible workers that make everything work, that tirelessly pursue every minute detail,” he added.

Ronaldo joined Real Madrid from Manchester United in 2008. Back then, the transfer amounted to a world record 80 million pounds. He remains the Spanish club's all-time top scorer with 451 goals in all competitions. The footballer has also won two La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies with them.