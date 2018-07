Cristiano Ronaldo has moved to Juventus, and former teammate Marcelo has a heartwarming message

Cristiano Ronaldo has moved to Juventus after a nine-year stay at Real Madrid. It was long speculated that a transfer was on the cards for Ronaldo with rumours linking him to the French club Paris Saint-Germain. Ronaldo reportedly ran into disagreements over his contract with Real and with that in mind, the Italian club poached him for €100 million. Ronaldo’s tenure at Real Madrid saw him earn numerous accolades for himself and the club. Comments and tributes poured in as soon as the announcement was made.

With 450 goals for Real, Ronaldo is probably the GOAT for his former club. His former teammates congratulated and bid him adieu, but all eyes were on Marcelo, who took his time to deliver the following message (as translated by Managing Madrid) on Instagram.

“Who would’ve thought, right Cris? It’s now time to say good-bye...I swear to you that I never imagined this day would come, but nothing in life lasts forever and I hope you get to be very happy in your new adventure.

We spent almost 10 years together, 10 years of happiness, good football, victories, defeats and wonderful times. I learned a lot from you, your dedication is the most strange thing I ever saw in an athlete.

I wish all the best for you and your family!

I will miss our pre-game talks when you guessed the score correctly and calmed us ahead of the Finals with your experience and support!

I’m proud of having played with you but not because you are the best player but because of the kind of person you are.

When I retire I will sit in a bar to drink a beer and I will tell our stories and show our pictures.

Yours sincerely, #M12.”

The post has already gathered a million likes on Instagram and we can’t complain. This has got to be one of the most emotional messages we’ve come across for CR7. On July 16, Ronaldo will be unveiled, flying the colours of the Old Lady as he sets his focus on his new club.