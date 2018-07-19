home/ sports/ football
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves behind a hefty tip for hotel staff and the amount will leave you baffled

First published: July 19, 2018 12:53 PM IST | Updated: July 19, 2018 12:58 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo made a move to Juventus from Real Madrid, he has been enjoying his break period at a luxurious Greek resort. The Portuguese forward is taking a break from things after his country was eliminated from the World Cup. And while at it, he’s been sharing his wealth with the hotel staff. The player, who will be taking home £500,000-a-week when he starts playing for his new club, left a huge £17,850 tip for the workers.

According to SunSport, Ronaldo made his way to the Costa Navarino resort in the Pelopnnese region of Greece, after Portugal failed to make it past the last 16. He was very impressed with the services at the resort and left behind a massive cheque of £17,850  to thank them. Ronaldo asked the management to split the tip equally among all the workers in the hotel.

While in Greece, he met with Andrea Agnelli, the chairman of Juventus, and sealed the deal to join the club. Pictures of the star footballer enjoying his stay along with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and others, are doing the rounds of the internet.

As per his new contract, Ronaldo will earn about £26 million per season. According to Forbes’ list of highest paid celebrities, Ronaldo is the world’s third highest paid sports personality.

