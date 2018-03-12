Cristiano Ronaldo plays ‘ball in the glass’ game ahead of Real Madrid – PSG clash

The match of the year in this year’s Champions League is undoubtedly the clash between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. With PSG boosting their team with world class players like Neymar and Kylian Mbappé, the Paris based team is eyeing their first Champions league glory. Real Madrid, on the other hand, are not having their best season but with Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick in their last venture in La Liga, the Zidane led team is sure to offer a good challenge.

Well, the atmosphere is set and the teams are ready to face each other but it seems Cristiano Ronaldo has decided not to stress about it. In an Instagram post, the five-time FIFA player of the year can be seen playing ball games while relaxing at his house. In the video, Ronaldo is seen throwing balls into a glass while admitting that it his favourite game and loves playing it in his free time. According to reports, he cut short his training time to take a break.

Speaking of the upcoming game, both sides will meet for the first time since the La Liga outfit overcame PSG in the group stages of the Champions League in 2016, where a 1-0 win followed up a goalless draw.

I love this game 😂😄❤️😉 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Feb 13, 2018 at 12:11pm PST

Ronaldo has been unstoppable in the Champions League group scoring nine goals in six matches in the previous edition. While he put five past Bayern, he got a hat-trick against Atletico Madrid and scored twice versus Juventus in the final. Neymar, on the other hand, joined PSG with a record-breaking deal and has been the key factor for their success ever since.

With Neymar and Ronaldo both ready to prove their worth, the match will surely be one of the best clashes to watch in this edition of the Champions League.