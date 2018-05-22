Cristiano Ronaldo shares an adorable pic of his family!

Cristiano Ronaldo is undoubtedly one of those players from Camp Nou who is always on the team sheet. But the goal machine is taking a break right now even he looks forward to the Champions League final which will take place later this month. Ronaldo was spotted holidaying with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and on May 22, his Instagram account showed an adorable moment with his family.

The usually busy Portugal star is taking time out to spend quality time with his family. The post showed Cristiano with Rodriguez and their three kids – Eva Maria Dos Santos, Alana Martina dos Santos Averio and Mateo Ronaldo. Cristiano Ronaldo Jr – the oldest – was missing from the shot. All three kids were seen comfortably seated on prams that matched their sizes. The trio looked eagerly at the camera as daddy froze the frame forever. Rodriguez and Cristiano are all smiles for the shot.

The Real Madrid star is very protective of his family but in recent times, he has let his fans get a sneak peek of his children through social media posts. Ronaldo is father to two boys and two girls. When he was 25, his first child, Cristiano Jr was born.

Ronaldo is a proud dad and he often shares photos of Jr playing football. It led much speculation over whether he would follow his father’s footsteps. The newest addition to the family is Alana Martina, who was born in November 2017.