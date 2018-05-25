Cristiano Ronaldo tops ESPN World Fame 100 list, Kohli outside top ten

ESPN’s World Fame 100 list is here and we have some of the world’s best players ranked in the same, based on a proprietary formula. ESPN keeps into account three factors – Google Trends score, social media following and the amount of money from endorsements. The list compiles 600 of the biggest sports stars from 67 countries and finds out 100 most famous ones. And amongst the 11 Indian athletes who have made it to the list, nine are cricketers.

While USA has the most number of athletes (31) featuring on this list, India has clinched the second spot and Brazil the third one. Coming to Sports, Cricket has fallen to fourth place. As for players, India cricket captain Virat Kohli is out of the top ten spots as secures the 11th position, while former captain MS Dhoni is at the 20th spot. Badminton star Saina Nehwal has made it to the 50th place while Sania Mirza is one spot shy of 100, at the 99th spot. India’s World Cup star of 2011, Yuvraj Singh is at the 57th spot while Gautam Gambhir, who recently stepped down as captain of the Delhi Daredevils, ranks 83.

According to ESPN, India’s cricket stars tend to lag behind the sportsmen from other countries when it comes to endorsement figures and search hits. However, their social media following is very high. In fact, ESPN reports state that had social media been the only defining factor, then eight Indian cricketers would have been in the top 50.

Moving on from cricket, tennis star Serena Williams follows Kohli at 12place while Novak Djokovic and Floyd Mayweather are at 13and 14spots respectively. Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list for the third consecutive year, leaving behind LeBron James and Lionel Messi. Brazil’s Neymar, who recently moved to PSG, clinched the fourth rank. Roger Federer, Tiger Woods, Kevin Durant, Rafael Nadal, Stephen Curry and Phil Mickelson completed the top 10 list.