Cristiano Ronaldo's lawyer negates rape allegations, says documents fabricated

Cristiano Ronaldo finds himself in the midst of a controversy as a woman named Kathryn Mayorga accused him of rape, followed by another woman who refuses to be named. Now, his Las Vegas lawyer states that the rape allegations against him are “complete fabrications.” His lawyer, Peter Christiansen says that the encounter was consensual and not forced.

The new statement doesn’t deny that Ronaldo and the woman arrived at a non-disclosure agreement in 2010, however it claims that documents provided in media reports about his 2009 encounter with Kathryn Mayorga in a Las Vegas penthouse were altered before being “irresponsibly published”.

The star soccer player has denied all the allegations placed against him. The victim Ms Mayorga stated in the German magazine Der Spiegel that she was attacked by the Portuguese star in his Las Vegas penthouse after they met at a party. A video of the two dancing at the party had also made it to the internet. Apparently, he paid her £287,00 in an out-of-court settlement and she promised to never discuss the incident, stated Ms Mayorga’s lawyer Leslie Mark Stovall.

According to a lawsuit filed on September 27 in Nevada state court, it seeks to void the non-disclosure agreement that her lawyers state she signed while accepting Rs 375,000 to shut her mouth. Las Vegas police has now reopened the sexual assault harassment case involving Ronaldo.