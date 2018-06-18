Cristiano Ronaldo’s touching gesture towards a crying fan is the best thing you will see on the internet today

Looks like not only on the field, Cristiano Ronaldo has once again shown that he is a hero off the field too.

After bringing home a hat-trick against Spain in his team’s opening FIFA World Cup match in Russia, the Portugal captain became a darling of social media with his heartwarming gesture towards a sobbing fan.

In a viral video, Ronaldo was seen coming out of his team bus that was heading towards the airport and cheering a tearful young kid. The kid had started to cry after realizing that he had missed an opportunity to meet his hero.

And so when Ronaldo became aware of this, he came out from the van and clicked photographs with the kid, besides wiping his tears and giving him a hug. The Real Madrid star also signed a T-shirt for his young fan before bidding him adieu.

Have a look at the video:

Isn’t the touching gesture by Ronaldo worth the talk? We do think it is!

Talking about Ronaldo’s performance on the field, he was in an awesome form during his team’s 3-3 draw with Spain. He gave Portugal a 1-0 lead with a brilliant penalty. His second came after Spain goalkeeper David de Gea’s gaffe allowed a speculative shot to creep in. Spain began to dominate in the second half and scored two goals to take a lead of 3-2. Ronaldo then showed his magic once again converting a free kick from 25-yards in the dying moments of the game to make it 3-3.

Portugal play their second match against Morocco on Wednesday (June 20).