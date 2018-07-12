home/ sports/ football
Croatia’s football-crazy President is mistaken for a porn star, breaks the internet

First published: July 12, 2018 03:52 PM IST | Updated: July 12, 2018 03:52 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović recently became an internet sensation when she paid a visit to the changing room full of half-dressed footballers from her country. On July 7, when Russia took on Croatia, the president had her fangirl moment as she cheered for her team and danced around right next to a disgruntled Russian Prime Minister. And when Croatia beat England to reach the World Cup finals for the first time ever, fans wanted more, and Kolinda delivered – well sort of.

Croatia's President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, center, applauds prior the quarterfinal match between Russia and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium, in Sochi, Russia, Saturday, July 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

A picture went viral over the internet, pledging support for Croatia after its president was ‘spotted’ going full Baywatch on a beach. It also had England’s Queen Elisabeth II in a grumpy expression.

Unfortunately for excited fans, the 50-year-old president is often mistaken for a porn star. This time it is an American model, Coco Austin. The wife of rapper Ice-T was photographed while she was holidaying with her husband in Miami in 2009, as per reports.

This isn’t the first time Kolinda is mistaken for a pornstar. A Serbian tabloid called The Informer had published pictures on its front page, claiming them to be of the president from a porn film. However several other reports refuted the news and clarified that the images were in fact, of pornstar Diamond Foxxx.

Here’s what twitter was doing, oblivious to their error

 

