David Beckham backs North America in World Cup biddings

Former England captain and midfielder David Beckham put his weight behind North America for the 2026 World Cup. In an Instagram post he shared, he believes that football’s most important event ‘deserves to be in great places.’ Referring to his days in Major League Soccer, where he played for Los Angeles Galaxy, Beckham said that passion runs high through the US, Canada, and Mexico.

"I'm excited about 2026 because if that really happens, if it does happen, I know for sure that as a fan I will be going to that World Cup because as a fan you want to travel to great places and those three place to host a World Cup, it's special," said Beckham.

AMAZING AMAZING AMAZING day @disneyland ♥️ A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Apr 14, 2018 at 11:44pm PDT

Beckham said he watched a few of the games the last time America hosted the World Cup (1994), and he thinks it was incredible. “Now, there are more people who understand the game and get excited about the game. The infrastructure will be there and more importantly the excitement and the passion will be there,” he said.

Becks hopes to use his Miami stadium as a base for the USA for the 2026 World Cup. It is probably for this reason he wants the tournament to be in North America. At his prime, Beckham played for some of the biggest clubs in football including Manchester United, Real Madrid, PSG, AC Milan and LA Galaxy.