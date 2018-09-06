David Beckham is a ‘fine’ footballer, charged for over speeding

On Tuesday, former England football captain David Beckham pleaded not guilty for a speeding offence technicality in a loaned Bentley and is to face a trial for the same, later this month. The former Manchester United star was picked for driving the luxury car at 59 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone in London in the month of January.

However, his lawyer Nick Freeman, aka Mr Loophole, placed an argument at a London court that the prosecution notice was served a day post the 14-day limit. “There's no issue in terms of driving or speed limit. I'm not disputing it (notice) wasn't served. I'm saying it was served out of time,” said Freeman.

The letter, which was dated February 2, was heard by the court and it wasn’t received by Bentley until February 7. Freeman said, “I don't accept it was served on the 2nd. At the moment I don't have the chronology so I don't know. I accept the date on it is the 2nd. As I understand it that's the date it was printed. Not the date it was served. What I'm saying is the notice is defective because it arrived out of time.”

Beckham was not present at the hearing and Freeman stated that his client was not likely to appear at the full trial that starts on September 27.​